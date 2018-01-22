News / World

Winter storm howls through Midwest, cancels flights

Rachel Greenfield, left, and Kate Hansen build a snow woman Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 in Rochester, Minn. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising against traveling in portions of southwest Minnesota because of white out conditions. The visibility issue extends from Worthington east to Albert Lea and north to Mankato. The roadways involved include portions of Highway 30, Highway 91 and Highway 59. A blizzard warning is in effect for much of south central and southeastern Minnesota. Dozens of school districts canceled classes Monday, including Albert Lea, Mankato, Rochester and Winona. (Elizabeth Nida Obert/The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS — Heavy snow and strong winds are pushing through the Midwest, closing highways in Kansas and South Dakota and snarling flights in Denver and Minneapolis.

The National Weather Service says more than 10 inches (26 centimetres ) of snow has already fallen on North Platte in western Nebraska. In southern Minnesota, the storm dumped 9 inches (22 centimetres ) on Owatonna by midday Monday. Dozens of school districts in Minnesota cancelled classes.

Weather service meteorologist Bill Borghoff in Minnesota says the storm started brewing Saturday night over Nebraska and spread to Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Transportation officials advised against travelling in southwest Minnesota due to whiteout conditions.

Officials say about 190 flights have been cancelled at Denver International Airport. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reports more than 100 cancellations.

