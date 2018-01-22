Winter storm howls through Midwest, cancels flights

MINNEAPOLIS — Heavy snow and strong winds are pushing through the Midwest, closing highways in Kansas and South Dakota and snarling flights in Denver and Minneapolis.

The National Weather Service says more than 10 inches (26 centimetres ) of snow has already fallen on North Platte in western Nebraska. In southern Minnesota, the storm dumped 9 inches (22 centimetres ) on Owatonna by midday Monday. Dozens of school districts in Minnesota cancelled classes.

Weather service meteorologist Bill Borghoff in Minnesota says the storm started brewing Saturday night over Nebraska and spread to Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Transportation officials advised against travelling in southwest Minnesota due to whiteout conditions.