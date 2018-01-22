Woman ready to give birth dies in crash on way to hospital
A
A
Share via Email
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Police in Maine say a pregnant woman was driving to the hospital to give birth when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed. She died, and the baby is in critical condition.
The Kennebec Journal reports the crash happened Monday morning on Route 2 in Skowhegan. Authorities say the 27-year-old woman was
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant. Officials say doctors at Redington-Fairview General Hospital performed an emergency cesarean section.
A man and an 8-year-old girl in the vehicle were hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
___
Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in human trafficking probe
-
Tristan Cleveland: Stop blaming obese people for obesity, when Halifax planning is more to blame
-
‘He would not kill anybody,’ says sister of man charged in Gay Village slayings
-
Woman confirmed as victim in second suspicious death in Dartmouth: Halifax police