10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ALASKA EARTHQUAKE PROMPTS TSUNAMI WARNING

The temblor with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 off Kodiak Island prompts a tsunami warning for a large swath of the state's coast and British Columbia.

2. SENATORS STRIKE DEAL RE-OPENING GOVERNMENT

A stop-gap spending measure will keep the government open until Feb. 8, meaning hundreds of thousands of federal workers can return to work.

3. WHO MADE JOKES IN RARE PUBLIC APPEARANCE

Bill Cosby quips that he "used to be a comedian" and played with a jazz band in Philadelphia as a retrial looms in his criminal sexual assault case.

4. WHAT HAS PAKISTAN SAYING 'ME TOO'

The brutal rape and killing of a 7-year-old Pakistani girl whose body was left in a garbage dump prompts women to come forward with their stories of sexual abuse.

5. TRUMP'S GLOBAL GAG RULE GOES FAR BEYOND ABORTION

Health groups say impoverished women around the world are being left without treatment for HIV, malaria and other diseases.

6. GUN SHOW GATHERS JUST A FEW MILES FROM MASS SHOOTING

The industry is holding its biggest annual trade show in Las Vegas and what will be on display will be shielded from the public and the general-interest media.

7. MODI GIVES KEYNOTE AT WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

The Indian prime minister says the recent wave of trade protectionism, in which governments raise barriers to free trade between nations, is "worrisome."

8. HOPE, FEAR AS PUERTO RICO MOVES TO PRIVATIZE POWER COMPANY

The announcement has many on the island of 3.3 million people asking whether this will finally bring them more affordable electric bills and more reliable service.

9. OSCAR NOMINATIONS SET TO TAKE 'SHAPE'

Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" has a chance to tie "All About Eve," ''Titanic" and "La La Land" with a record 14 nominations.

10. BRITAIN GETS OPEN SEMIFINALIST NOT NAMED MURRAY