3 arrested and charged in Poland after expose on neo-Nazis

WARSAW, Poland — Polish state media report that three people have been arrested and charged with propagating fascism after a news program revealed details about a neo-Nazi group in Poland that celebrated Adolf Hitler.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also said Tuesday that the state would not tolerate any use of totalitarian symbols and that he wants to see the neo-Nazi group banned.

The private news channel TVN24 broadcast an expose Saturday about "Pride and Modernity," a neo-Nazi group whose members dressed in Nazi uniform to celebrate Hitler last spring on what would have been the German dictator's 128th birthday.