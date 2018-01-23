8 bodies found in clandestine burial pit in southern Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Mexican prosecutors have found eight badly decomposed bodies in a clandestine burial pit in Chilpancingo, the capital of the southern state of Guerrero.
The state prosecutors' office said Monday that investigators followed a tip to the site and found the bodies largely reduced to skeletal remains. Nearby, agents found a pair of handcuffs and a machete in an abandoned house.
Chilpancingo has seen a recent rise in drug cartel-style crime as opium poppies have been planted on the outskirts of the city.
Drug gangs frequently use burial pits to dispose of their victims.
