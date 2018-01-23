At least 15 vehicles involved in fatal Missouri collision

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Authorities say at least two people are dead after a car and tractor-trailer collided in a crash involving at least 15 vehicles in suburban St. Louis.

The cause of the accident on Interstate 64 around 8 a.m. Tuesday is not yet clear. Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Juston Wheetley did not immediately have information about the victims.

TV footage shows a car wedged under the tractor-trailer. The cab of the tractor-trailer and the car caught fire, with black smoke visible for miles before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Wheetley didn't know if anyone else was injured in the wreck.