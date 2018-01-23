Australian refugee advocates say 40 refugees bound for US

SYDNEY, Australia — Refugee advocates say a group of 40 refugees denied entry to Australia has left an immigration camp on Papua New Guinea bound for resettlement in the United States.

Refugee Action Coalition spokesman Ian Rintoul said the men left Manus Island on Tuesday on planes to Los Angeles and New York, and would likely be distributed to a number of U.S. cities.

Australia's government did not immediately confirm the report.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reluctantly decided to honour a deal struck by his predecessor, Barack Obama, to resettle up to 1,250 refugees. But Trump has described the deal as "dumb" and promised the refugees will be subject to "extreme vetting."