Bahamas military detains 70 Haitian migrants from sailboat

NASSAU, Bahamas — The Bahamas military has detained 70 Haitians crossing the southern portion of the island chain in a sailboat.

A Royal Bahamas Defence Force statement says the suspected migrants were located Monday evening by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter after they were initially spotted the previous day by a Bahamian patrol plane.

The military intercepted the 40-foot boat named "Island Girl" east of Long Island in the southern Bahamas. The Haitians were to be taken to Nassau and appeared likely to be repatriated in coming days.