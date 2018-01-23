Belgium: Police shoot man with knife at Ghent train station

BRUSSELS — A prosecutor's spokeswoman in Belgium says police in the city of Ghent shot a man armed with a knife in the main entrance hall of a train station.

Ghent prosecutor's spokeswoman An Schoonjans said in a telephone interview that the man was seriously injured and fighting for his life in a hospital on Tuesday night.

She said additional details would have to await an investigation. The busy Ghent St. Pieters train station had to be partially closed off after the incident.