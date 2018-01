PERRIS, Calif. — Authorities have identified a skydiver who died when he fell onto the roof of a home in Southern California.

The Riverside County coroner's bureau says the man who died Monday afternoon was Aime-Jean St. Hilaire-Adam (Em-aye-Jon San Ihl-ayre AH'-dom), a 27-year-old from Calgary, Canada.

He fell onto a home in Perris, a centre for skydiving about 70 miles (112 kilometres ) southeast of Los Angeles.