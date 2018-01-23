Death penalty decision expected in Florida serial killings

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities are expected to announce a decision on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a 24-year-old man suspected of randomly killing four people and terrorizing a Florida neighbourhood for several months.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has called a 10:30 a.m. news conference Tuesday to reveal his decision in the case against Howell Emanuel Donaldson III.

Donaldson was arrested Nov. 28 after police said he gave a bag containing a handgun to a co-worker at a McDonald's restaurant. She turned it over to a police officer who was in the restaurant.