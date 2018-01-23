Do e-cigarettes help or harm? Report says not clear yet
WASHINGTON — Electronic cigarettes could be a boon to public health or a major liability, depending on whether they help Americans quit smoking or encourage more young people to try traditional cigarettes, a new report concludes.
The report issued Tuesday wrestles with the potential benefits and harms of the
"In some circumstances, such as their use by non-smoking adolescents and young adults, their adverse effects clearly warrant concern," said David Eaton, of the University of Washington, who headed the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine committee that studied the issue. "In other cases, such as when adult smokers use them to quit smoking, they offer an opportunity to reduce smoking-related illness."
E-cigarettes have been sold in the U.S. since 2007.
There are few long-term studies on their health impacts and no consensus on whether they are effective in helping smokers quit, according to the report requested by the Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA gained authority to regulate the devices in 2016 after years of pushback from the industry. But last year the agency said it would delay the deadline for manufacturers to submit their devices for review until 2022. The decision was blasted by anti-smoking advocates who say some e-cigarette manufacturers target kids with candy and fruit
The FDA has
After reviewing more than 800 studies, the panel reached a series of conclusions largely in line with prior assessments by other researchers. For instance, the panel found "conclusive evidence" that most e-cigarettes contain numerous chemicals that can be toxic. However, there is equally strong evidence that e-cigarettes are far less dangerous than traditional cigarettes.
The experts found "substantial" evidence that young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to try cigarettes. On the other hand, experts found only "limited evidence" that cigarettes are effective tools to help adult smokers quit.
Some other key takeaways and questions from the report:
— Chemicals in e-cigarette
— Switching completely from traditional cigarettes to e-cigarettes significantly reduces exposure to numerous cancer-causing chemicals.
— E-cigarettes can sometimes explode causing burns and injuries. The risk of such accidents is higher with devices that are stored improperly or contain low-quality batteries.
— There is substantial evidence that e-cigarette
