Duckworth to be first sitting US senator to give birth
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth has announced that she's pregnant with her second child. She will be the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office.
The 49-year-old Democrat, a veteran who lost her legs in the Iraq War, announced her pregnancy in a news release Tuesday.
Duckworth gave birth to her first child, a daughter, in 2014. The senator will be one of only 10 lawmakers who have given birth while in Congress.
Duckworth says, "As tough as juggling the demands of motherhood and being a Senator can be, I'm hardly alone or unique as a working parent."
She adds that her first daughter, Abigail, "has only made me more committed to doing my job and standing up for hardworking families everywhere."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What would landing Amazon H2Q mean for Toronto's already red-hot housing market?
-
Tsunami fears send people in B.C. to higher ground; warning ends after quake
-
More than 30 collisions reported in Halifax during 'brutal' commute
-
Dartmouth student denied exam exemption due to illness questions 'unfair' policy