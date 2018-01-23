Films from Chile, Lebanon up for foreign-language Oscar
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Movies from Chile, Lebanon, Russia, Hungary and Sweden are competing in the Academy Awards race for best foreign-language film.
Five nominees announced Tuesday include Chilean director Sebastian Lelio's drama with a transgender heroine, "A Fantastic Woman"; Lebanese filmmaker Ziad Doueiri's forceful "The Insult"; and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev's stark divorce story "Loveless."
Also nominated are mystical abattoir drama "On Body and Soul" by Hungarian director Ildiko Enyedi, and Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund's art world satire "The Square."
The winner will be announced at the 90th Academy Awards ceremony on March 4.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
No suspects after weekend deaths in Dartmouth: Halifax police
-
'Our mouths started dropping': UAlberta black hole research sheds light on how galaxies form
-
Ex-B.C. Liberal exec Laura Miller ‘gratified’ after gas plant acquittal
-
Dartmouth student denied exam exemption due to illness questions 'unfair' policy