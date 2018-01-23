Florida may hand out school vouchers to bullied students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida students who get bullied may get taxpayer help to attend a private school.

A Senate panel on Monday voted for a bill that would allow students who are victims of bullying, physical attack, robbery and other types of violence to move to a different public school or receive a private school voucher.

The legislation (SB 1172) is a top priority of House Speaker Richard Corcoran and a similar bill (HB 1) is already moving through the Republican-controlled House.

Democrats on the Senate Education Committee voted against the bill. Several said they were concerned about expanding the use of private school vouchers in the state.