Iraq seeks aid to rebuild after IS, but donors could be wary
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BAGHDAD — Iraq hopes to raise billions of dollars at a conference next month to fund reconstruction after its costly war against the Islamic State group, but many fear the country's endemic corruption could undermine the appeal.
Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State group in December after driving the extremists from nearly all the territory they once held, but three years of grueling combat has taken a devastating toll, leaving entire towns and
Iraqi officials say they will need up to $100 billion to rebuild after the war against IS.