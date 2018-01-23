Kenyans accuse largest hospital of rape, abuse of patients

NAIROBI, Kenya — Hundreds of Kenyans have held a peaceful demonstration at the country's largest public hospital to demand that management act on allegations of rape and sexual harassment of patients.

Human rights activist Wanjeri Nderu estimates that more than 500 people responded Tuesday to a call on social media to demonstrate and present a petition demanding action by Kenyatta National Hospital.

Nderu says more than 30 women who demonstrated claim to have experienced sexual abuse at the hospital and others have given testimonies on social media. One woman says a medic fondled her while she was partially conscious after surgery.