Las Vegas airport passenger tally sets new annual record

Las Vegas airport officials say the number of passengers using McCarran International Airport soared to a new record in 2017, with 48.5 million people coming and going.

That topped the annual high total of nearly 48 million set in 2007, and continues a steady seven-year climb.

Data released Monday by the Clark County Department of Aviation says domestic passenger volume grew 2.4 per cent from the year earlier, with more than 1 million additional Las Vegas passengers for the year.

McCarran saw 47.4 million passengers in 2016.

Southwest Airlines was the busiest carrier, followed by American, Delta, Spirit and United.

International passenger volume was nearly flat, growing by less than 1 per cent .