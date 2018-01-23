Las Vegas airport passenger tally sets new annual record
A
A
Share via Email
Las Vegas airport officials say the number of passengers using McCarran International Airport soared to a new record in 2017, with 48.5 million people coming and going.
That topped the annual high total of nearly 48 million set in 2007, and continues a steady seven-year climb.
Data released Monday by the Clark County Department of Aviation says domestic passenger volume grew 2.4
McCarran saw 47.4 million passengers in 2016.
Southwest Airlines was the busiest carrier, followed by American, Delta, Spirit and United.
International passenger volume was nearly flat, growing by less than 1
Top international carriers at the airport were Westjet Airlines, Air Canada, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic Airways and Aeromexico.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Coquitlam family grieves death of teen bystander killed by stray bullet
-
Ex-B.C. Liberal exec Laura Miller ‘gratified’ after gas plant acquittal
-
'Our mouths started dropping': UAlberta black hole research sheds light on how galaxies form
-
Kensington Manor owners remain silent two months after Calgary evacuation