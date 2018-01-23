Lawyers ask judges not to jail Brazil's ex-president
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil — Lawyers for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are asking a group of judges not to arrest the former Brazilian president in case his conviction is upheld Wednesday.
Prosecutors and the head of the court have already said da Silva should not be arrested immediately if judges uphold the conviction on corruption and money laundering charges.
If the conviction stands, the decision could prevent the former president from running in October's presidential election.
