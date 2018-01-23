Lawyers ask judges not to jail Brazil's ex-president

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil — Lawyers for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are asking a group of judges not to arrest the former Brazilian president in case his conviction is upheld Wednesday.

A defence document filed Monday night and seen by The Associated Press shows da Silva also wants to appeal to higher courts if his sentence of 9 1/2 years in prison is not annulled.

Prosecutors and the head of the court have already said da Silva should not be arrested immediately if judges uphold the conviction on corruption and money laundering charges.