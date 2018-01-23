Los Angeles Zoo puts baby okapi on display

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Zoo has put on display a baby okapi (oh-KAH-pee), a reclusive species that in the wild is found deep in the now-vanishing dense rainforests of central Africa.

The calf born Nov. 10 is the first female okapi produced at the zoo and the second offspring of its mother, 14-year-old Opey.

The mother and father, 3-year-old Jackson, were paired under a species survival plan by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to increase the okapi population. The numbers of okapis in the wild has declined to between 10,000 and 50,000.