Maine State Ferry Service eyes fare increases to help budget
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine State Ferry Service has proposed a set of fare increases in order to offset a projected budget shortfall.
The Portland Press Herald reports the largest increases would fall on non-residents with some trips increasing by $7. Under the new system, location-based ticketing would be eliminated as well.
North Haven Town Administrator Joe Stone says the increases aren't fair to summer residents.
Jennifer Smith from Maine DOT says Maine residents support the subsidized ferry service through the Highway Fund. Smith says those residents should receive a discount.
Transportation officials say the estimated $700,000 increase would help with the service's projected $11 million budget. Officials believe the new system could help with efficiency as well. If approved by the state transportation commissioner, the new prices will start March 28.
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com
