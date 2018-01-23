Man charged in bike path attack would face lengthy trial
NEW YORK — A man charged with using a rental truck to kill eight people on a New York City bike path would face a lengthy trial next year if the government seeks the death penalty.
At a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, lawyers for Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH' sah-YEE'-pawf) told a federal judge that jury selection alone could take a month or more. Both sides say testimony would take at least six weeks.
Prosecutors want any trial to begin in April 2019 while the
Last week, the
