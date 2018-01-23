Man in mosque attack allegedly scanned far-right messages

LONDON — Prosecutors have told jurors that a man accused of driving into worshippers outside a London mosque looked at emails and social media messages written by far-right activists before the attack.

They alleged during 48-year-old Darren Osborne's trial on Tuesday that searches for English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson and Britain First leader Paul Golding were found on Osborne's computer.

A prosecutor read jurors a screenshot that warned of a nation built on "hatred, on violence and on Islam."

Osborne, of Cardiff, Wales, is accused of driving into a crowd leaving Ramadan prayers in June. A 51-year-old man, Makram Ali, was killed and nine people were injured. He has pleaded innocent to murder and attempted murder charges.