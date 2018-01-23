Markets Right Now: Tech stocks send indexes mostly higher
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
4 p.m.
Stocks are closing mostly higher as gains in technology companies and retailers are partly offset by losses in consumer goods makers.
Netflix soared 10
U.S. solar power companies and Whirlpool rose after President Donald Trump approved tariffs on imported solar-energy and washing machine components.
Johnson & Johnson slumped 4.3
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3 points, less than 0.1
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.62
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are mostly higher in midday trading as gains in technology companies and retailers are partly offset by losses in consumer goods makers.
Netflix soared 10
U.S. solar power companies and Whirlpool rose after President Donald Trump approved tariffs on imported solar-energy and washing machine components.
Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble each fell 3
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 17 points, or 0.1
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.62
9:35 a.m.
Gains in technology and consumer-focused companies are sending stock indexes mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street.
Netflix soared 11
Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble both fell after reporting disappointing results, pulling the Dow Jones industrial average lower.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1
The Dow industrials fell 23 points, or 0.1
Small-company stocks were broadly lower.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.63
