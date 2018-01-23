Markets Right Now: Tech stocks send indexes mostly higher

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing mostly higher as gains in technology companies and retailers are partly offset by losses in consumer goods makers.

Netflix soared 10 per cent Tuesday after reporting a big gain in subscribers. Amazon climbed 2.7 per cent .

U.S. solar power companies and Whirlpool rose after President Donald Trump approved tariffs on imported solar-energy and washing machine components.

Johnson & Johnson slumped 4.3 per cent and Procter & Gamble lost 3.1 per cent after each company reported disappointing results.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,839.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3 points, less than 0.1 per cent , to 26,210. The Nasdaq rose 52 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 7,460.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.62 per cent .

___

___

