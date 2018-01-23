Massachusetts man guilty of police stealing cruiser from lot

HARWICH, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has been convicted of stealing and then intentionally crashing a police cruiser.

The Cape Cod Times reports that 27-year-old Joseph Burns was found guilty Monday of motor vehicle theft, leaving a scene with property damage and driving with a revoked license. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Court records show a police officer left his cruiser running while he went into a store in Dennis on Oct. 3. Burns jumped in and drove away.

Another police officer spotted the car in Harwich and tried to pull Burns over, but he crashed into items on the side of the road.

His mother asked the judge to give Burns a long sentence, saying he struggles with alcoholism.

