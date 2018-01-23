Mexican judge rules against extradition of ex-governor

MEXICO CITY — A judge in Mexico has ruled the country should not extradite a former governor of the border state of Tamaulipas wanted on U.S. money-laundering charges.

The federal Judiciary Council said Tuesday that Eugenio Hernandez Flores faces more serious charges in Mexico, and so should be tried in his home country.

However, the opinion is not binding. Mexico's government can argue it has a "temporary" extradition arrangement with the United States that allows suspects to be extradited and tried north of the border, and then returned quickly to Mexico for another trial, before serving either sentence.

Hernandez was arrested Oct. 6 on Mexican charges of misuse of public funds and use of illicit funds