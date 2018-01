Nationalists to chair budget committee in German parliament

BERLIN — The nationalist Alternative for Germany party says one of its lawmakers will chair the German parliament's budget committee, a key panel that oversees government spending.

The six other parties represented in the Bundestag have largely shunned lawmakers from the upstart party, known by its German acronym AfD, for its anti-migrant positions.

Last week, they blocked an AfD lawmaker from joining a parliamentary committee that oversees the country's intelligence services and earlier rejected the party's candidate for deputy speaker.