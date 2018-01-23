Nearly 70 have died from yellow fever in 3 Brazilian states
SAO PAULO — Authorities say that nearly 70 people have died from yellow fever in three southeastern Brazilian states in the current outbreak.
Cases of yellow fever have been rising in Brazil during the Southern Hemisphere summer rainy season.
Minas Gerais state said Tuesday that 47 people have been infected and 25 people have died. Minas declared a state of emergency in response the outbreak last week, and the well-known Inhotim art park in the state is asking all visitors to show they've been vaccinated before entering.
In Sao Paulo state, 36 cases have been confirmed, of which 25 have died. Authorities closed the Sao Paulo city zoo and botanical gardens Tuesday following the death of an infected monkey.
Rio de Janeiro reported 20 cases as of Tuesday, with eight deaths.
