North Carolina city asks court to block new hotel

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina city is asking an appeals court to block construction of a $24 million downtown hotel after residents complained about the fast-growing hotel and tourism industry.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that Asheville is asking the North Carolina Court of Appeals to stop construction of an eight-story Embassy Suites Hotel.

The newspaper reported the move comes after discussions between the Parks Hospitality Group and the city failed to reach a settlement despite the company's offers of public parking and money for affordable housing.

Company president Shaunak Patel said Monday his business might go ahead with construction despite the court appeal.

City officials want the appeals court to overturn a judge's ruling that the Raleigh company has the right to build its second hotel in the area.

___