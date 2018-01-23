NY museum posts WWII sketches of unidentified US soldiers
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — More than a dozen sketches of American soldiers who served during World War II have been posted on a New York museum's
The sketches made by Stan Dube (doob) were posted Tuesday on the
His son Ira, of Woodland Park, Colorado, discovered the sketches among his father's possessions last year and recently donated them to the museum.
The soldiers in two of the sketches have been identified and the artwork was sent to relatives. The IDs of the other 15 remain a mystery.
