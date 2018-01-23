Officer, suspect wounded in shootout in Georgia neighbourhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in coastal Georgia say a police officer and a slaying suspect were wounded in a shootout.

Savannah-Chatham County Interim Police Chief Mark Revenew told news outlets it happened early Tuesday as his officers and U.S. Marshals were searching for a suspect wanted in a Sunday homicide.

Revenew says the suspect shot at the officers, and they returned fire. He says a police sergeant was shot "several times." The police chief says the wounded officer was taken to a hospital and "appears to be in good condition."

Revenew says the suspect was critically wounded.

The names of the injured suspect and officer were not immediately released.