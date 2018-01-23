Ohio school board member resigns after apparent overdose
AKRON, Ohio — A northeast Ohio school board member has resigned after police found him unconscious from an apparent overdose in a parked vehicle.
John Otterman resigned from Akron's school board Monday, saying the move allows him to focus on his health and enables the board to appoint a replacement.
Police say the 57-year-old had marijuana and the powerful painkiller fentanyl when he was found unconscious last Thursday. Otterman was given the overdose antidote naloxone and was hospitalized.
Police say he acknowledged the drugs were his and was charged with a
The incident comes months after Otterman successfully advocated for officers who patrol Akron schools to start carrying naloxone.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
