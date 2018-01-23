News / World

Philippine volcano spreads lava almost 2 miles from crater

Mayon volcano spews red-hot lava in another eruption as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, roughly 200 miles (340 kilometers) southeast of Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Mayon has spewed fountains of red-hot lava and massive ash plumes anew in a dazzling but increasingly dangerous eruption that has sent 56,000 villagers fleeing to evacuation centers. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Mayon volcano spews red-hot lava in another eruption as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, roughly 200 miles (340 kilometers) southeast of Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Mayon has spewed fountains of red-hot lava and massive ash plumes anew in a dazzling but increasingly dangerous eruption that has sent 56,000 villagers fleeing to evacuation centers. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

LEGAZPI, Philippines — Lava fountaining regularly from the Philippines' most active volcano has flowed up to 3 kilometres (1.86 miles) from the crater in a dazzling but increasingly dangerous eruption.

Mount Mayon was spewing lava up to 600 metres (2,000 feet) high and its ash plumes stretched up to 5 kilometres (3 miles) above the crater. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Wednesday morning two of the lava flows had advanced more than a kilometre (.6 miles) and pyroclastic flows — superheated gas and volcanic debris — had reached 5 kilometres (3 miles) from the crater in one area.

Authorities on Monday had expanded the no-go zone around Mayon to 8 kilometres (5 miles) from the crater, and more than 56,000 people were staying in evacuation centres as of Tuesday afternoon.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular