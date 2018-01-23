News / World

4 dead after small plane, chopper crash in Germany

BERLIN — German police say a small aircraft has crashed midair with a helicopter northwest of Stuttgart, killing four people.

Police in Karlsruhe told the dpa news agency Tuesday the two aircraft crashed outside of Philippsburg, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Stuttgart.

Police couldn't immediately be reached for further details.

