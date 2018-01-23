Poll: Deep partisan divide among Americans over Israel
JERUSALEM — A new opinion poll shows a significant gap between Republicans and Democrats in support for Israel, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen as a divisive figure between the two camps.
The findings by the Pew Research Center could be a cause for concern for Israel, which has traditionally relied on broad bipartisan support in America.
The poll found that 79
Netanyahu, who has struck up a close friendship with President Donald Trump, also is seen far differently by the sides. Fifty-two
The survey questioned 1,503 people and had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.
