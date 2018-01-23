Prosecutor: Greed motivated Cuomo aide to accept bribes

NEW YORK — A prosecutor has told jurors at the start of a trial that a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sold his powerful influence to businessmen willing to pay bribes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Boone said in his opening statement Tuesday that longtime Cuomo confidante Joseph Percoco acted out of greed.

He says Percoco accepted over $300,000 in bribes, mostly in salary paid to his wife who was hired by a businessman who needed state permits to build an energy plant. He says $35,000 more came from real estate developers.

Percoco's lawyers say their client was paid legally for consulting work when Percoco worked for Cuomo's campaign organization and was not a state employee.