Report: Conflicting California mudslide warnings issued
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — In the days before mudslides devastated Southern California
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office posted on its
Of the 21 people killed in the mudslide, at least a dozen lived in areas that were covered by the county's evacuation map but not included in the Sheriff's Office warnings, according to records reviewed by the newspaper.
County officials acknowledged the discrepancy while emphasizing the many other measures taken to warn residents of the approaching storm — including emails, social media alerts, press releases and even deputies going door to door in some areas.
"Regrettably, however, also 30 hours prior to the storms arrival, I approved a press release and Facebook that had discrepancies with the western boundary of our intended voluntary evacuation area," Robert Lewin, San Barbara County's director of the Office of Emergency Management, said in a statement.
Officials emphasized that all those who died were in a voluntary or mandatory evacuation zone and that the warnings probably saved more lives. Questions remain about whether a broader evacuation warning would have made a difference. Officials estimated that only 15
Authorities lifted some evacuation orders and advisories on the western edge of Montecito starting at midday Tuesday. Utilities may still be out and a boil water notice remains in effect, officials said.
Large swaths of the hillside enclave remain evacuated as crews continue to remove mud and boulders and rebuild drainage pipes and power lines. Officials said over the weekend that it would be a gradual process getting residents back into homes.
Gov. Jerry Brown declared Monday a "Day of Remembrance of the Montecito Mudslides" and ordered flags flown at half-staff over the
A 17-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl remain missing.
