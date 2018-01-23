Report: Ex-Formula 1 star Lauda buys back airline he founded
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — Ex-Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda is buying back bankrupt Austrian airline Niki, which he founded 15 years ago before selling his stake in 2011.
The Austria Press Agency reported Tuesday that the 68-year-old's company Laudamotion beat rivals including British-Spanish consortium IAG in the bid to rescue Niki. It didn't give financial details of his offer.
The budget airline fell victim last year to the financial woes of its parent company Air Berlin, other assets of which have since been bought by Lufthansa and EasyJet.
Lufthansa dropped its bid to buy Niki after the European Commission raised competition concerns.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Coquitlam family grieves death of teen bystander killed by stray bullet
-
Ex-B.C. Liberal exec Laura Miller ‘gratified’ after gas plant acquittal
-
'Our mouths started dropping': UAlberta black hole research sheds light on how galaxies form
-
Kensington Manor owners remain silent two months after Calgary evacuation