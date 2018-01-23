Russian defence minister visits Vietnam to boost ties
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russia's
Sergei Shoigu hailed Vietnam as a "reliable longtime friend" during the talks in Hanoi. Russia's
The Soviet Union provided Vietnam with billions of dollars in economic and military aid during the Cold War, but ties withered after the Soviet collapse. In 2003, Russia withdrew from a Soviet-era naval base in Cam Ranh Bay, saying it wants to cut costs.
In recent years, Moscow has shown a renewed interest in developing ties with Vietnam, which has become a top customer for Russian weapons.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tsunami fears send people in B.C. to higher ground; warning ends after quake
-
Dartmouth student denied exam exemption due to illness questions 'unfair' policy
-
More than 30 collisions reported in Halifax during 'brutal' commute
-
What would landing Amazon H2Q mean for Toronto's already red-hot housing market?