Seine River overflows its banks in Paris
PARIS — The Seine River has overflowed its banks in Paris, prompting authorities to close several roads and cancel boat cruises.
Paris City Hall closed roads along the shores of the Seine from the east of the capital to the area around the Eiffel Tower in the west as water levels rose at least 3.3
Forecasters said Tuesday that the water is expected to keep rising in the coming days.
Railway company SNCF said that six Paris train stations alongside the Seine will close for several days starting Wednesday.
Authorities also warned of the risk of flooding along several rivers in eastern France due to heavy rain in recent weeks.
