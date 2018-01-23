South Carolina may owe double in Christmas lottery glitch

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lottery officials say they may have to pay out nearly twice in prizes as much as they expected because of a Christmas Day glitch.

The South Carolina Education Lottery Commission announced at Tuesday's meeting that it may owe more than $35 million after everyone who bought Holiday Cash Add-A-Play was a winner for two hours on Dec. 25. They earlier announced about $19 million in prizes.

The lottery wants a full investigation before deciding whether to pay the winners. Board members were told the company that ran the game, Intralot, only agreed Tuesday to an independent investigation.