Superintendent of Cleveland juvenile jail retires after riot
CLEVELAND — The superintendent of a juvenile jail in Cleveland has retired after fighting and rioting by teenagers caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.
Cleveland.com reports Karmin Bryant retired from the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Juvenile Detention Center last week with a brief letter that didn't specify a reason. She worked for the county for over three decades.
Authorities say teenagers smashed glass and damaged cell doors, showers and lights. One sheriff's officer and a juvenile inmate suffered cuts.
