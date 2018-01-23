Sweden: Chinese ambassador summoned over Gui disappearance

COPENHAGEN — Sweden has summoned China's ambassador in the Scandinavian country over reports that Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai, a Swedish citizen, has been taken away by Chinese authorities again after being released into house arrest last October.

Ministry spokesman Rasmus Eljanskog said Tuesday that Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom met with the ambassador to discuss the issue, but could not provide further details.

Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish national, ran a Hong Kong publishing company specializing in gossipy tales about high-level Chinese politics when he disappeared from his Thai holiday home about two years ago. He later turned up on mainland China in police custody.