Taliban say they met with Pakistani officials

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban say five of its members met with Pakistani officials in the capital, Islamabad, to discuss ways of ending the war in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Pakistan is under mounting pressure from the United States to cut ties with the militants, who regularly attack U.S. and Afghan forces and who stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul this week, killing 22 people, including Americans.

The group confirmed the meeting in a statement circulated Tuesday via WhatsApp, saying it favoured a political settlement to the Afghanistan conflict without providing further details. It did not name the officials.

News reports citing unnamed officials reported the meeting last week.