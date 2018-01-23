Teen charged with carjacking elderly woman

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — Authorities say they've arrested a teenager suspected with two others of carjacking an elderly woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Florida Walmart.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday and charged with felony carjacking. The boy's mother had contacted police after details of the robbery were released. The Broward Sheriff's Office says they're still seeking two other suspects.

The robbery happened Jan. 15 outside the Lauderdale Lakes Walmart. Surveillance video shows three males surround the 81-year-old woman as one of them points a gun at her and demands her keys. The woman's car was found a short time later about 2 miles (3 kilometres ) from the store. She wasn't injured.

The Associated Press generally doesn't identify juveniles who have been charged with crimes.

