The Latest: Burgum: Budget challenges remain in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on the North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum's State of the State address (all times local):

___

___

8:56 a.m.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says the state's economy is rebounding but more cuts likely will be needed to state government in the future.

Burgum gave his second State of the State speech Tuesday at Minot State University.

The first-term Republican governor took office amid a sharp downturn in tax revenues due to prolonged slumps in oil and agriculture prices. The state's budget was balanced last year through raids on state savings, layoffs and other measures of austerity.

Burgum says the economy has improved but he cautioned that more cost-cutting measures likely will be needed when the Legislature reconvenes next year.