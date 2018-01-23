The Latest: County issued conflicting mudslide warnings
A
A
Share via Email
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Latest on the recovery from deadly California mudslides (all times local):
10 a.m.
A report finds that in the days before mudslides devastated California
The Los Angeles Times reports Tuesday that the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office posted on its
The Times says of the 21 people killed, at least a dozen lived in areas that were covered by the county's evacuation map but not included in the sheriff's warnings.
Officials acknowledged the discrepancy while emphasizing other measures used to warn residents of the approaching storm — including emails, social media alerts, press releases and even deputies going door to door.
___
5:30 a.m.
Authorities are lifting some evacuation orders for Southern California
Santa Barbara County officials say residents of certain areas on the western edge of Montecito will be allowed to return at midday Tuesday.
Utilities may still be out and a boil water notice remains in effect.
Large swaths of the coastal town will remain evacuated as crews continue to remove mud and boulders and rebuild drainage pipes and power lines.
Officials said over the weekend that it would be a gradual process getting residents back into homes.
Gov. Jerry Brown declared Monday a "Day of Remembrance of the Montecito Mudslides" and ordered flags flown at half-staff over the
A 17-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl remain missing.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tsunami fears send people in B.C. to higher ground; warning ends after quake
-
Dartmouth student denied exam exemption due to illness questions 'unfair' policy
-
More than 30 collisions reported in Halifax during 'brutal' commute
-
What would landing Amazon H2Q mean for Toronto's already red-hot housing market?