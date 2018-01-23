The Latest: Florida to seek death penalty in serial killings
A
A
Share via Email
TAMPA, Fla. — The Latest on prosecutors seeking the death penalty for a Florida man accused of randomly killing four people in a Tampa
10:55 a.m.
Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a 24-year-old man suspected of randomly killing four people and terrorizing a Florida
Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday morning, saying the death penalty is "for the worst of the worst."
Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was arrested Nov. 28 after police said he handed a bag containing a handgun to a co-worker at a McDonald's restaurant near the Tampa
Warren said the victims were killed in a "cold and calculating manner." He thanked the victims' families for consulting with his office as the decision on the death penalty was made. He said some family members
____
7:45 a.m.
Authorities are expected to announce a decision on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a 24-year-old man suspected of randomly killing four people and terrorizing a Florida
Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has called a 10:30 a.m. news conference Tuesday to reveal his decision in the case against Howell Emanuel Donaldson III.
Donaldson was arrested Nov. 28 after police said he gave a bag containing a handgun to a co-worker at a McDonald's restaurant. She turned it over to a police officer who was in the restaurant.
The Seminole Heights