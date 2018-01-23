The Latest: Inquest: Officer-involved shooting was justified

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Latest on an inquest into an officer-involved shooting in Great Falls (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

A coroner's jury has determined a Great Falls police officer was justified in shooting and killing a burglary suspect who had threatened to shoot him and another officer.

The inquest into the Sept. 11 death of 25-year-old Thomas Jordan Addison began Monday. Jurors heard additional testimony Tuesday morning and deliberated for about 30 minutes before finding Addison's shooting was not a crime.

The officers involved testified that Addison told them he had a gun and repeatedly threatened to shoot them.

Officer Adam Stergionis testified that Addison didn't back down after his first shot missed.

Montana's chief medical examiner Robert Kurtzman testified that Addison was shot in the neck.

9:50 a.m.

Two Great Falls police officers said a suspected burglar told them he had a gun and repeatedly threatened to shoot them before an officer fatally shot him.

A coroner's inquest began Monday in Great Falls to determine if the Sept. 11 shooting of 25-year-old Thomas Jordan Addison was justified. After Addison was shot officers discovered he had a knife.

Nathan Spindler called police that night saying Addison was jiggling his back door handle trying to get in.

Officer Adam Stergionis said he met Spindler away from his residence and when they returned they saw a door was open. Addison was nearby. When the officer went to arrest him he fled.

When officers caught up with Addison he reportedly threatened them several times and did not back down after the first shot missed him.