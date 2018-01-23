The Latest: Life for Californian in rape of Filipino girls
A
A
Share via Email
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on the sentence of a California man sentenced for buying children (all times local):
11:20 a.m.
A Northern California man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography.
U.S. District Judge John Mendez said Tuesday that he was sickened by Michael Clemans' crimes. He says Clemans stole the childhood of victims through crimes that were unthinkable and inexcusable.
Prosecutors say few child exploitation cases nationwide are "as lurid,
Authorities say the 57-year-old Sacramento man was an airline pilot living in Thailand when he began conspiring with a woman in the Philippines in 2014 to produce child pornography and obtain girls as young as age 7 he could rape.
Clemans continued
His
____
11:06 p.m.
Federal prosecutors are seeking a life prison term for a Northern California man convicted of buying Filipino children for sex and pornography.
Prosecutors say few child exploitation cases nationwide are "as lurid,
Michael Carey Clemans faces at least 30 years in prison when he is sentenced Tuesday.
Authorities say the 57-year-old Sacramento man was an airline pilot temporarily living in Thailand when he began conspiring with a woman in the Philippines in 2014 to produce child pornography and obtain girls as young as age 7 he could rape.
Clemans continued
His
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tsunami fears send people in B.C. to higher ground; warning ends after quake
-
Dartmouth student denied exam exemption due to illness questions 'unfair' policy
-
More than 30 collisions reported in Halifax during 'brutal' commute
-
What would landing Amazon H2Q mean for Toronto's already red-hot housing market?